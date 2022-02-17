To the Editor:
In preparing to educate the community on the upcoming city council elections, Voices for the Environment (VOTE) asked each of the four candidates running for the two open seats to complete a 12-question survey on the relevant and current issue important to this election.
Fortunately, councilors Meaghan Emery and Tim Barritt along with candidate Chris Trombly chose to respond. Their answers were informative and helpful. VOTE has posted all their responses on its webpage, voices-environment-sb.com, for all citizens to review.
Their participation was appreciated and gave members reasons to endorse both Emery and Barritt for City Council. Even though the group did not endorse candidate Trombly, we are appreciative of his thorough answers to our questions. We hope many other residents visit our site to inform their decision in this election.
Unfortunately, candidate Linda Bailey refused to participate and has left the residents of South Burlington with little information with respect to her qualifications for this important office in city government. Unlike the other three candidates, we do not know if she has any experience in public service, has served on any committees or volunteered her time to any city organizations and community activities.
It would seem irresponsible and unwise for any candidate not to take advantage of an opportunity to express their opinions and positions in writing. Residents of South Burlington are a well-educated and informed community of citizens willing to engage in the political process before casting their votes.
Bailey’s decision not to participate has left many voters wondering who she is, why she is qualified to run for this position and what her vision is for the future of our city. That’s not fair to this community and unfortunately speaks poorly of her candidacy.
Ray Gonda
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.