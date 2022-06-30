To the Editor:
The level of violence against University of Vermont Medical Center nurses and Burlington firefighters has reached critical and epidemic proportions.
An Associated Press article of June 17 reports that “according to the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, 98 percent of UVM Medical Center nurses reported being verbally assaulted, and 78 percent said they’ve been physically assaulted in the last year.”
“Our staff have endured strangulation, broken ribs, concussions, contusions, lacerations, permanent hearing loss, jaw fractures, broken noses, broken arms, broken cheekbones, bites, sexual assaults,” said Amanda Young, a registered nurse in the emergency department, at a recent news conference.
Nurses report they are more afraid of being assaulted than they are of contracting COVID-19. Hospital security is woefully short staffed, and existing metal detectors are inoperative or not being utilized.
Burlington firefighters face similar threats. “The Burlington Firefighters Association is speaking out about an increase in violence, crime and hostile behavior it says is becoming far too common. On June 11, firefighters were called to an emergency, when a person jumped out in front of Ladder 2 and threw a toolbox at the windshield of the firetruck,” according to an NBC news report. “In the previous week an attempt was made to steal Tower 1 while it was parked at an emergency scene.”
In an unfathomable response, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger referred to new public safety plans that will help resolve these challenges. “We’ve gone from having basically one social worker working for the police department, we’ll have seven under this new budget I’ve put forward.”
Firefighters are now wearing bulletproof vests and taking steps to ensure that their trucks are not stolen.
The absolute last thing Burlington firefighters need is a social worker accompanying each brigade callout. How is a social worker going to protect them from harm? When a sociopath attempts to assault someone in the process of putting out fires and saving lives, or throws a toolbox through a windshield, they don’t need understanding, they need a strong, no-nonsense police presence to apprehend them and throw them in jail.
Two full-time police officers should be in the emergency room for all shifts, and an officer should accompany each fire alarm response team. Instead of budgeting for social workers, use the money for direct protection. This is not a time for talking, but a time for action.
These offenses are so serious that there should be a new law, a totally new category similar to hate crimes. Any assault on a nursing or firefighting professional should incur an automatic jail sentence, no parole, no probation. Assault a nurse or a firefighter, you serve one year.
If we can’t protect the frontline people who are courageously protecting us, we have totally failed. Our sick society has victimized some of its finest members. We must turn this around right now, or Vermont’s much lauded quality of life will be a memory.
Joe Randazzo
South Burlington
