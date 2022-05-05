To the Editor:

This in response to your article southeast quadrant wildlife. (“Call of the wild: Southeast quadrant wildlife studies show differing results,” April 28, 2022)

I moved to South Burlington from Lamoille County three years ago. I’ve seen more wildlife in my backyard these past three years than I ever did in Lamoille County.

I live in the Indian Creek complex off Dorset Street close to Songbird Road and next to the University of Vermont cornfield bordering Swift and Spear streets. Last fall we were visited by an opportunist bear enjoying our birdfeeders. The bear, reacting to my pots and pan medley, ended up in a large maple 10 feet from my neighbor’s door. Earlier this April my neighbor and I had several evenings of entertainment from “Bob” — or perhaps Roberta — a good-sized bobcat strolling in our backyard. The bobcat hunted varmints under my deck and took little issue with me madly snapping photos.

We have a plethora of birds, including a pileated woodpecker, rabbits, chipmunks and squirrels in the hood, a dream smorgasbord for a hungry lynx. Word has it a mother bobcat gave birth to several kittens in a drainage pipe on the property last year. Perhaps this is one of the grown kits returning home to continue the lineage.

Then there was the long-legged coyote spied a couple weeks ago — gray and bigger than I imagined. I hear them often, but this was my first sighting. My little dog goes nuts and I run for the camera.

Who dares to suggest we don’t have wildlife in South Burlington?

A. Paige Savage

South Burlington