To the Editor:
I am very much against these loud military jets flying over small residential areas in South Burlington.
It is very distressing to be under these jets when they take off on Williston Road. The vibration and sound are absolutely frightening. My whole body was trembling for the next few hours. I took my young granddaughter to a doctor’s appointment on Williston Road last week at 9:15 a.m. and experienced several of these monsters take off. The noise was deafening.
One morning in early December 2022 when I let my little elderly dog outside on her lead out in the back garden of my little home in South Burlington the smell of jet fuel was so strong that we had to retreat immediately back into our home. It took my breath away.
I felt as if I had just drunk jet fuel instead of my coffee. I suffered severe headaches for several days after.
I have traveled all over the world yet feel unsafe in my own home and town. We must stop this.
These jets belong in remote areas where few people live, not here in Vermont. How did this happen? Who permitted this?
Please vote for Jimmy Leas for city council in the next election. He is working to remove these fighter jets from our state.
Katherine A. LaPrad
South Burlington
