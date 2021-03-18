To the Editor:

If Travia Childs’ overwhelming South Burlington school-board election victory can be attributed to her race, she ought to spend even more time stressing her role as a person of color.

Childs spent a fair amount of time during the campaign talking about race, according to your recent story, while her alleged vocal critics chose more-obscure ways to denigrate her candidacy.

So the real question is, who used the race card to greater benefit – Childs or her critics – because it’s apparent that both Childs and her critics tried to use it to their respective advantage.

Ted Cohen

Burlington