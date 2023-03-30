To the Editor:
On March 20, the South Burlington City Council held a regular meeting, and I attended using Zoom. One of the new council members, Tyler Barnes, caught my attention. Although we have different skin tones, he spoke as if we were similar.
When he spoke, it was clear he knew what marginalized people needed. Barnes showed me that he cares, and this was the first time that a city council member spoke for us. Maybe, just maybe, a change will come.
As a person of color, I know how it feels to be ostracized. I know how it feels to be unfairly attacked and broken for trying to do the correct thing. I know how it feels to want parity, but no one else will join the fight. Mr. Barnes, I will support you. You do not have to do this alone.
Dr. Travia Childs
Executive director
Trinity Educational Center
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.