To the Editor:
At an April 5 city council meeting, I made the following comment. I am interested in what you think about South Burlington doing something about climate change. My email is rosanne05403@aol.com
You all know me as Rosanne Greco, but this evening, you can think of me as “the Greta Thunberg of South Burlington.”
For those who do not know, Greta Thunberg is the Swedish teenage girl who, about three years ago when she was 15 years old, sat in front of the Swedish Parliament building demanding that her government take action on climate change.
When she addressed the United Nations in 2018, she said “I don’t want you to listen to me. I want you to listen to the scientists.”
I sincerely hope that all of you have already done that—meaning, read the scientific evidence on climate change. If not, let me know and I’ll gladly send you some recent reports. I’m here to get your attention and urge you to take immediate, concrete, and bold action in South Burlington to address the two major and intertwined climate change problems: using fossil fuels and destroying nature.
I assume some of you respond to environmental concerns, and others to economic concerns. Fortunately for my argument, but unfortunately for the planet, the implications of the climate crisis have both an environmental AND an economic impact. Let’s talk economics tonight.
A recent study — the largest-ever of its kind on the economic value of protecting nature with that of exploiting it — calculated the monetary worth of ecosystem services, such as carbon storage and flood protection, as well as likely dividends from converting land for human use.
They reported: “The major economic benefit of natural habitats comes from their regulation of the greenhouse gases driving climate change, including the sequestration of carbon.”
They concluded: “The economic benefits of conserving or restoring natural sites now outweigh the profit potential of converting them for intensive human use.”
The January 2021 Federal Executive Order number 14008 “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad” directed the United States to conserve 30 percent of our lands and water by 2030. Vermont environmental experts say that only 5 percent of New England lands are protected. In Vermont, there are 36 animals on the endangered list, 16 animals on the threatened list, and Vermont is losing 1,500 acres of significant wildlife habitat every year. Every category of conservation is essential and help make our communities healthier and stronger.
We need all of it to help us cope with climate change impacts.
South Burlington needs to take immediate bold actions before we lose any more of nature and/or allow or engage in any more fossil-fuel-using edifices or activities.
You’ll soon have an opportunity to add strong environmental protection measures in our Land Development Regulations. And, there are many more actions you can take. For example:
• You can decide to abide by the federal executive order and permanently conserve 30% of South Burlington’s open lands.
• You can require all new structures to be net zero.
• You can stop new road construction and increase more (and safe) bike and pedestrian pathways.
• You can regulate and allocate sewage usage to stop development in natural areas.
• You can purchase high value natural resource lands.
• You can develop partnerships with large landowners to preserve their land in a mutually beneficial way.
• You can require all new housing units to be located only on transportation lines.
• You can incentivize the renovation of empty commercial buildings for affordable housing units.
And more.
Take one, some, or all of these actions. Just do something. We are running out of time.
History shows us that when ambitious goals and forceful policy mechanisms are aligned, it is possible to change virtually all aspects of society on an extremely tight deadline.
But, as Greta says “We cannot solve an emergency without treating it like an emergency. Act like your house is on fire. Because it is.”
Thank you for listening. I’ll be back … hopefully very soon when you put climate change actions on your agenda.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington
