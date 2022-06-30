To the Editor:
Remember many years ago when Ben & Jerry’s was just a twinkle in Vermont’s eye? And Häagen-Dazs, owned at the time by Pillsbury, tried to keep Ben & Jerry’s pints out of stores? In response to a large corporation trying to intimidate them, Ben & Jerry’s came up with the clever slogan “What’s the Doughboy Afraid Of.”
Well, recently, a Citizens for Responsible Zoning member developed a very informative website that details why neighbors are against the Burton/Higher Ground venue as it is currently permitted. The developer of this website and two of our leading members recently received a no trespass letter from Burton’s legal counsel threatening arrest, prosecution and civil suits. We have no specific idea why, but suspect that it was in response to the sign posted on a CRZ member’s property with the website that includes the summary of the case. No one has ever been approached about any type of trespass before this order.
This is the way that Burton, which states that it is trying to engage neighbors to assure them that this project will not have an impact, is choosing to respond to its neighbors’ concerns.
So, I need to ask again: What is Burton afraid of?
Maybe it’s that we are right. Take a look at and share this website — nohghere.com — for a detailed explanation as to why the surrounding neighbors are against this large rock concert venue in our backyards.
Laura Waters
South Burlington
