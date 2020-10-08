To the editor:
I am writing to say that I miss the wellness columns you used to run from Heather Main. She offered so many helpful tips for staying healthy and fit which were always practical. Her tone was encouraging and realistic. I am not sure why you chose to discontinue her columns, but it seems like in the thick of a pandemic, when so many of us are struggling to stay well, optimistic, and active, it was the wrong time to pull a column focused on wellness.
I hope you might reconsider and bring her back!
Kate Maynard
South Burlington
