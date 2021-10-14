To the Editor:
Among the 46 states welcoming refugees, Vermont has received approval to welcome 100 Afghans to our communities through USCRI Vermont Afghan Placement and Assistance program. In addition, Vermont’s newest resettlement agency, The Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC), has also applied to resettle an additional 25 Afghans in Brattleboro, where they have opened a new field office. Initially, the first families to arrive will be settled by USCRI in Chittenden County, as the numbers of arrivals grow, families will also likely be settled in Brattleboro and Rutland.
I have received many inquiries from Vermonters seeking to assist with the resettlement process and supporting our new neighbors. This is an incredible testament to the strength and power of our community, and the lessons we have learned from being a long-standing refugee resettlement site here in Chittenden County. I thank you all for everything you’ve done thus far to create welcoming spaces for all Vermonters, and I want to express particular gratitude to the refugee and immigrant leaders who have already strengthened our communities.
The conversation will include an update on the current refugee resettlement programs, Afghan arrivals in Vermont, employer support for refugee workers, and guidance on getting involved in our state’s response. It will feature introductory remarks from U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, and a panel discussion featuring Tracy Dolan, Director of the State Refugee Office; Amila Merdzanovic, Director of USCRI Vermont; Joe Wiah, Director of the ECDC Multicultural Community Center; and Michele Asch, Vice President of Leadership and Organizational Development at Twincraft Skincare.
We hope you will join us. Please register here to access the Zoom link:
Topic: Refugee Resettlement Town Hall
Time: Oct 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkcO2vrTouGtwmsTc8nU3KVKwp-BgqQptt
Note: We will also be streaming this event live at www.facebook.com/KeshaRamVT
As a state, we find ourselves in a unique moment to really think about how we welcome and support new Vermonters, not just in the next few months, but moving forward. For many, this is a moment to think ahead about the infrastructure, housing, programs, and networks needed to ensure that everyone is able to thrive in our state. For others, it is time to reflect on community, what it means to be a Vermonter, and how we can ensure that everyone is able to find a place here.
As we move forward and Afghans begin arriving to safety in our Green Mountain State in the coming months, let’s remember that refugees get to hold gratitude, sorrow, and loss, all at the same time. They don’t owe us instant patriotism or hard work. They are human beings who survived endless war and trauma and are now tasked with rebuilding their lives from scratch. Please, stay kind as we extend a welcoming hand to our new neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.