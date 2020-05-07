It’s clear that the voices and views of South Burlington residents do not matter to the Development Review Board (DRB).
Unlike all of the other South Burlington committees and some DRBs in other cities which have suspended their meetings because of the social disruption from the pandemic, South Burlington’s DRB refuses to call a temporary pause in their meetings.
The only city body with essential duties to perform is the City Council. The DRB does not provide any essential services, and no harm will come from taking a short pause. Yet DRB decisions often have significant consequences on the residents, the environment, and the economy—especially when they are considering mammoth developments, as they are currently doing. And even though the state said municipalities can conduct virtual meetings, this does not mean that they should.
A few residents asked the DRB to call a temporary halt. Even the City Council requested they pause—or at least not take up controversial proposals.
Rather than respect Council and resident requests, the DRB accelerated their actions, added more meetings to their regular schedule, and within three weeks rushed through a highly controversial development with minimal citizen input.
Holding meetings (virtual or in person) at a time when many are suffering physically, emotionally, and financially shows a callous disregard for what people are going through right now. Common sense leads to the conclusion that citizen input will drop during a global pandemic. Compassion and caring for people who are overly stressed by the crises should lead to a suspension of “business as usual” attitude.
Please, DRB members, show us that you value the voices of we, the people, who live in South Burlington, by halting your meetings until after this crisis has passed.
Please, show you understand and respect us. Please, allow us to participate fully once we are emotionally able. Please, show us that we matter.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington