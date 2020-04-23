In the March election, voters turned down the School Board’s large proposed budget increase along with the exorbitantly large bond request.
We were still very much in the midst of a booming economy at the time, although there had already been a few hints of what was to come. Things changed shortly after that vote, very drastically and very quickly.
Since then, the economy of our community, state, nation and world have collapsed to levels that haven’t been seen during most of our lifetimes.
In South Burlington, businesses are closed, or open with limited service. Retail stores and hotels are closed, again with few exceptions for limited service. South Burlington’s local options tax income will be reduced to a mere fraction of what was expected and predicted.
In Vermont, it’s predicted that there will be a shortfall in excess of ninety million dollars in the state education fund.
“Basically, the ed fund is insolvent at this point,” said Mark Perrault, an analyst with the Joint Fiscal Office”
What does insolvent mean? It means that we don’t know. We don’t know if property tax prebate amounts will be reduced! We don’t know if property tax prebates will exist.
We don’t know if the businesses that have been our neighbors for years will be able to survive when they reopen! We don’t know if retirement funds will return to a “normal” level.
We don’t know if we, or our neighbors will be able to keep our homes during these tumultuous economic times.
Following a recent meeting of the School Board, it was said that the School Board has been making cuts to the budget. Not true.
What they have been making, is cuts to the overly large budget that they presented to the voters in March. SB residents and taxpayers have supported the schools consistently for decades.
I ask that the School Board support these residents, taxpayers, and businesses by presenting a budget proposal to the voters that is equal or less than the budget that served our students well for the past academic year.
That’s what being a community is all about, helping to get each another through the hard times.
My thanks to the many neighbors and businesses that have been there to help our fellow South Burlington Community through this.
Robert Wheel
South Burlington