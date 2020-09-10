On primary day Chittenden County Senators Ginny Lyons and Michael Sirotkin and Senate candidate Thomas Chittenden each received enough write–in votes to run with a Republican nomination, in addition to the Democratic nomination they sought and received.
“We are appreciative of the confidence of those Republican voters who wrote in our names. We did not proactively seek write-in votes on the Republican ballot and think so few write-ins is not representative for a meaningful nomination. In fairness to the Republican Party and to voters, we decline this nomination. We value the voters who entered our names on the Republican ballot, as well as all voters. We work to fully represent the diversity of interests in our Chittenden District and believe the primary write-in votes are reflective of that commitment.”
Sen. Michael Sirotkin
Chittenden County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.