The letter from Tom Chastenay in The Other Paper May 14 edition was aptly headed “Voter misinformation.”
Seeking to discredit the practice of allowing citizens to vote by mail, the letter promotes an oft-repeated canard originating with the White House’s current resident that there was “rampant” voter fraud in California in the 2016 presidential election.
There is absolutely no evidence to support this allegation, which has been debunked about as repeatedly as the Liar-in-Chief has insisted on it.
Hillary Clinton won California that year by 4.3 million votes. The California Secretary of State opened 89 investigations related to the conduct of that election. Guess how many alleged fraudulent voting. Answer: 1. That’s right, one.
Numerous other studies have been conducted of the 2016 election in California, and none has uncovered evidence of any fraudulent voting. In fact, the President set up a special commission to investigate his own fraudulent claims about fraudulent voting, but even his hand-picked minions couldn’t find anything to justify the commission’s existence, so it was disbanded.
It is sad to see the President’s lies repeated in a Vermont publication. We are better than that.
Seth Steinzor
South Burlington