The letter from Tom Chastenay in The Other Paper May 14 edition was aptly headed “Voter misinformation.”

Seeking to discredit the practice of allowing citizens to vote by mail, the letter promotes an oft-repeated canard originating with the White House’s current resident that there was “rampant” voter fraud in California in the 2016 presidential election.

There is absolutely no evidence to support this allegation, which has been debunked about as repeatedly as the Liar-in-Chief has insisted on it.

Hillary Clinton won California that year by 4.3 million votes. The California Secretary of State opened 89 investigations related to the conduct of that election. Guess how many alleged fraudulent voting. Answer: 1. That’s right, one.

Numerous other studies have been conducted of the 2016 election in California, and none has uncovered evidence of any fraudulent voting. In fact, the President set up a special commission to investigate his own fraudulent claims about fraudulent voting, but even his hand-picked minions couldn’t find anything to justify the commission’s existence, so it was disbanded.

It is sad to see the President’s lies repeated in a Vermont publication. We are better than that.

Seth Steinzor

South Burlington

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.