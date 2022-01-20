To the Editor:
President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats want everyone to pay their fair share but ignore spending. Consequently, the national debt is accelerating and, including unfunded obligations, it exceeds $123 trillion or $850,000 per taxpayer.
Social Security and Medicare compromises 78 percent of the unfunded burden. Both parties ignore this obligation and just spend like addicts. The recent Biden green infrastructure bill and his Build Back Better socialistic agenda adds $6 trillion more.
When Washington creates debt, they print more money and inflation kicks in. Some call this a bubble economy. It works when the economy grows faster than debt, but it turns to a Ponzi scheme when the bubble (debt) expands and grows faster than the overall economy.
We can vote people into office who are fiscally responsible but there is very little appetite for restraint. Republicans have always preached paying off the debt and controlling spending, but their intentions aren’t consistent with actions. Democrats are always compulsive spenders.
Voters need to challenge politicians on fiscal discipline. They can advocate a balanced budget amendment, line-item veto or support Sen. Rand Paul’s penny plan that would require a one penny per-dollar reduction in spending off the top-line.
Paul says his plan would balance the budget in five years. Finally, voters can impose Congressional term limits.
We didn’t get here overnight but politicians through decades have made many irresponsible decisions. It will take sacrifice and discipline to restore fiscal accountability, or the consequences will be painful.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.