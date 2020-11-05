To the Editor:
I was intrigued to read the South Burlington Times’ back story in your recent article.
Seriously, Manager Kevin Dorn got all that 7Days ink before he ran the idea past his own City Council?
Other truly grassroots publications toil in relative obscurity.
May your newspaper continue to thrive in these unsettled times!
Irene Wrenner
Essex
