To the Editor:

The picture of Meghan Emery and accompanying story made me think back at trying to walk on South Burlington streets last winter. (“New center will make city walkable,” July 22, 2021)

Public places were either closed or accessible only by mask. Not particularly good for exercise.

I walked out to the city public works building on Patchen Road and took some pictures. I was not particularly surprised to find that Sonny’s building was closed due to COVID.

Walking in South Burlington was consistently treacherous this winter at best.

Not any different than any other winter. I sincerely hope that the sidewalks around the new palace on Market Street are kept better than the peasant’s sidewalks around town, so that Emery’s criticism of the public works ability to keep sidewalks usable will not fall on deaf ears.

Nicholas C. Santo

South Burlington