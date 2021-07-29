To the Editor:
The picture of Meghan Emery and accompanying story made me think back at trying to walk on South Burlington streets last winter. (“New center will make city walkable,” July 22, 2021)
Public places were either closed or accessible only by mask. Not particularly good for exercise.
I walked out to the city public works building on Patchen Road and took some pictures. I was not particularly surprised to find that Sonny’s building was closed due to COVID.
Walking in South Burlington was consistently treacherous this winter at best.
Not any different than any other winter. I sincerely hope that the sidewalks around the new palace on Market Street are kept better than the peasant’s sidewalks around town, so that Emery’s criticism of the public works ability to keep sidewalks usable will not fall on deaf ears.
Nicholas C. Santo
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.