To the Editor:
I recently became aware that Dr. Travia Childs is running for the 2-year school board vacancy and had the opportunity to meet with her via Zoom.
While a South Burlington resident for just a few years, she clearly brings a wealth of experience and expertise which will serve her well in this role.
She holds a doctorate degree, is a professor and a soon-to-be-retired United States Navy Supply Lieutenant. She has a strong commitment to community involvement and has worked with some of our local non-profit organizations.
Childs has a senior at South Burlington High School, whose positive experience there is part of her motivation to run for school board. I believe she would be an asset to our school board, as a woman of color would bring much needed diversity to this leadership role, and would serve our community well.
Sally Borden
South Burlington
