I feel obligated to respond to the opinion letter from a Mr. Randazzo in the May 7 edition of The Other Paper.
In his letter Randazzo states that President Trump only won because of a “abysmal voter turnout”. The facts show that in the 2008 presidential race the voter turnout was 131,000,000, in the 2012 presidential race the voter turnout was 129,000,000 , in the 2016 presidential race the voter turnout was 136,000,000. Hardly “abysmal,” but we won’t let the facts stand in the way of a good narrative.
I don’t know about the Wisconsin primary situation, but I do know that anyone who wants an absentee ballot for the 2020 presidential election can certainly get one. I suspect the push for more remote voting only opens up the door for voter fraud and abuse. I can imagine a large increase in nursing home voters! Political operatives “helping” dementia patients cast votes for their “preferred” democratic candidates.
We saw examples of this in the 2016 California results where voter fraud was rampant. Hillary was so popular that dead people were voting for her.
I am most baffled by Randazzo’s final point about computer skills. He seems to equate the affluent with republican (conservative?) vote. The affluent have higher computer skills and would be more likely to vote republican? Have you been to a college campus lately? They certainly have computer skills and I don’t think anyone would call the campus a hotbed of conservative ideals. The mainstream media would never portray the typical Trump supporter as affluent! Rather, an ignorant Walmart redneck.
Tom Chastenay
Milton