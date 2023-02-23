To the Editor:
In the March 7 election for South Burlington City Council, voters have a clear choice between electing recycled councilors or new leaders who will apply fresh eyes and a balanced perspective on old and emerging challenges for our city. I’m voting for the latter and am excited to support Tyler Barnes for the two-year seat on the council.
Barnes is a longtime resident of South Burlington, has children enrolled in our schools, and is a successful small-business entrepreneur who chose to run for office because he cares about the community and its future. His energy and commitment, understanding of issues, and motivation to serve are why I will support Tyler Barnes.
Lisa Ventriss
South Burlington
