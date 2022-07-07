To the Editor:
I had the good fortune to serve on House Committee on Appropriations during Kitty Toll’s tenure as chair. I experienced first-hand the skill with which she established common ground among committee members of quite disparate views. It was a matter of intense pride among us that we voted the state budget out of committee with unanimous approval.
That skill, coupled with her unflinching commitment to finding common ground, is rooted in her absolute respect for every individual. It is rooted in her understanding of and her passion for Vermont and Vermonters. Building the state budget, she interacted with commissioners, front-line workers, advocates and individual Vermonters with powerful life stories to relate, paying attention to what each and every one had to say.
Having built the state budget, she knows state government inside and out. Having been a middle school teacher for 14 years, she knows how to help people to be their best selves. Having been one of 14 siblings growing up on a farm, she knows how to be tough, but also immensely caring.
Toll seeks to use the totality of her life experience to date in service as lieutenant governor to and for each of us, nothing more and nothing less.
That intent clearly understood, there is nonetheless the reality that circumstances could suddenly necessitate her taking the role of governor. This occurred for Howard Dean upon the passing of Gov. Richard Snelling. If Toll as lieutenant governor were faced with such a situation, she would be ready and able on day one to fulfill that obligation.
I hope that you will consider joining me in voting for Kitty Toll as our next lieutenant governor.
Maida Townsend
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.