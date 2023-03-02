To the Editor:
I hope you will join me in voting for Andrew Chalnick and Paul Engels for city council. I have worked with both candidates and know first-hand that they are the best choices on March 7. Their commitment to the city is considerable. Their dedication to making decisions in thoughtful and insightful ways is critical for a balanced and productive council.
I served with Engels on the council and appreciated his work chairing the form-based code committee and the resulting land-use regulations that defined the new city center. His recent work on the planning commission has provided the city with clear and forward-thinking parameters for growth and protection of vital natural resources. I look forward to his long experience with city issues and help guiding us forward.
Chalnick has clearly and emphatically shared his broad experiences and education on multiple committees and task forces — energy, climate and planning. His thoughtful and genuine approach to all topics is what really stands out to me. He researches, contemplates and carefully considers all aspects of a policy before offering important suggestions that often result in policy recommendations.
South Burlington would be exceptionally well served with these two gentlemen on the council. Please vote for Paul Engels and Andrew Chalnick.
Helen Riehle
City council chair
South Burlington
