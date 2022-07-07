To the Editor:
Let me introduce Kitty Toll, candidate for lieutenant governor.
Kitty grew up on a farm in Danville. She taught in Northeast Kingdom public schools for 14 years and served in the Vermont House of Representatives for 12 years, including 10 on the House Committee on Appropriations and four as chair. Married and the mom of two grown daughters, she has been a leader in her community.
Toll has given her all to whatever job she took on.
In 2020, she decided her years in elected office had come to an end. But the near overthrow of our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, was a transformative experience. She recognized the threat to our nation, saw more needed to be done to protect it, and resolved to join the effort to preserve our government of, by and for the people — and not a single individual.
Toll’s pledge: “From pandemic recovery, workforce and housing shortages to climate action, I will bring people together and listen to Vermonters across the state to get the job done.”
Toll is the best Vermont has to offer as our next lieutenant governor.
Vote for Kitty Toll in the Aug. 9 primary. To vote early, you must request a ballot and mail it at least a week before the primary or deliver it to the polls on election day.
Sandy Dooley
South Burlington
