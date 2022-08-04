To the Editor:
I support Thomas Chittenden, Kesha Ram Hinsdale and Ginny Lyons for state Senate.
These are experienced Democrats who will continue to deliver for South Burlington. I’m proud of their support for the clean heat standard, emission reductions and protection of endangered forests.
I’ve gotten to know Chittenden over the last few years and have found him to be humble, positive and transparent but most importantly accessible. He’s a leader who thinks big picture with a regional approach.
Join me in supporting this team of proven Democrats on primary election day, Aug. 9.
Chris Trombly
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.