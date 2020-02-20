Living in this community for the past 14 years, I know very well the excellence of the South Burlington schools in this district. This is the main reason why we moved here 14 years ago, before we even had children. Excellence in education requires up-to-date facilities; therefore, I strongly support Article II on the March 3rd ballot (bond vote). The South Burlington middle and high school facilities are about 60 years old. They no longer provide the educational space or layout needed for learning today. The proposed building, infrastructure, and technology enhancements are essential investments for our students and community. The new schools will provide the next generations of students with the educational experience they require for success in a globally competitive society. The commitment was made 60 years ago for the children of South Burlington and we need to carry on the legacy it holds by committing to the next 60 years.
The SB School Board members are responsible community leaders. The unanimous vote on Concept #5 shouts out the importance of the new buildings. As construction costs increase at a higher rate than inflation, this is the time to build – interest and construction rates will only escalate, leaving us paying more for less. I thank the SB School Board for organizing an inclusive, comprehensive long-range planning process that ensured careful examination of all options.
The time to vote yes is now. Voting yes is an action that will positively impact present and future students: my children, your children, my grandchildren, your grandchildren, our friends and neighbors. Just as significantly, a yes vote will demonstrate the unwavering commitment this community makes to excellence in education.
Carrie Rice
South Burlington