Recently I relocated from Central Vermont, where I’ve lived most of my life, to South Burlington. I love my new city!
For nearly 30 years, my husband and I owned and operated a business in Montpelier. Over the years we watched the city develop and experience numerous fluctuations to the economy. I would encourage my new South Burlington neighbors to make choices that grow the local economy, provide employment and affordable housing for young families and senior citizens. We all hope our children and grandchildren will choose to live in South Burlington, but that may not be an option if certain policies proposed by Matt Cota’s opponent are enacted. I am voting for Matt Cota because I know he cares about the direction South Burlington is taking relative to providing a stable economy for all.
Thank you,
Sue Baril
South Burlington