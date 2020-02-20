I am supporting Matt Cota for South Burlington City Council and hope you will join me.
As a long-serving member of the South Burlington Development Review Board, I can tell you that Matt is fair and balanced. He is considerate and open to other’s viewpoints. He comes with no political agenda other than to make South Burlington the best place to live in Vermont. He listens. He is respectful. He is attentive and contemplative.
Our current city council recently removed the parking regulations in the city and we have already seen problems with this decision (see DRB Meeting of 2/4/20 on Channel 17). This half-baked idea is part of a political agenda of Matt’s opponent. And, while I support the idea of only paving what is needed, the DRB has used, and continues to need this tool in our tool-bag for improving developments. DRB is the pointy end of the stick for development approval and no one knows better than us where the problems lie. Unfortunately, when every member of the DRB expressed their concern we were met with nothing but disdain from Matt’s opponent.
Matt will bring a fresh, apolitical attitude to the council. I encourage you to vote Matt Cota.
John Wilking
South Burlington