To the Editor:
I wholeheartedly support Lewis Mudge for state Senate. I met with Lewis a few times and each time came away more convinced than ever that he is the real deal. He is authentic and doesn’t side-step issues or give politically phrased answers meant to accommodate everyone and every position.
Unlike some of our elected officials who seem more interested in advancing themselves and their political careers, Mudge is running for senator so that he can help the people of Chittenden County and the state. He champions sound environmental and climate-crisis actions, women’s reproductive rights, providing quality and affordable child care, giving child care providers the respect and pay they deserve and other issues which prioritize the welfare of working-class people ahead of profits for the wealthy.
Mudge has a reputation for taking care of those less fortunate. He served in the Peace Corp, and then as a member of the Human Rights Watch, which is an international non-governmental organization that investigates and reports on abuses to civilians. Mudge risked his life in war-torn countries because of his concern for others. I have every confidence that he will bring the same level of caring and compassion for the people of Vermont.
But the reality is that Mudge is running an uphill battle. He doesn’t have name recognition as some of the other candidates. He is relatively unknown outside of his own town of Charlotte where he serves on the selectboard. All too often people vote for the name they hear or see the most.
In this election, it means that the three incumbents, Kesha Ram Hinsdale, Ginny Lyons and Thomas Chittenden, have distinct advantages. Five candidates are running for three seats. I’m confident that if voters get to know him, they will realize as I did, that Mudge should be our next senator.
Would you please vote with me for a man of true integrity, Lewis Mudge, on primary election day, Tuesday, Aug. 9. You can also vote now via absentee ballot which are available from the city clerk’s office.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington
