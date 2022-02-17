To the Editor:
Through their decisions and votes on the city council, Meaghan Emery and Tim Barritt have demonstrated a commitment to the common good and results that serve the balanced interests of the residents in our city. Their actions are consistent with their commitment to affordable housing, and responsible and balanced growth through the lens of fiscal responsibility.
Yes, we need more affordable housing in South Burlington. Yes, we need to support economic growth. Yes, we need to share in combating quality of life issues — food insecurity, mental health, homelessness, etc. Yes, we need to stand for equality and equity among genders, ethnicity and races.
But these should not be competing interests and needs. As a community, we can ultimately best serve these various ends by working collaboratively and with the best interests of all citizens at the center of our public dialogue and work for the common good. Emery and Barritt not only listen, but also hear others and respect their viewpoints while working toward shared goals, not special or personal interests.
They have been on the council as active participants throughout the developing complexities of interim zoning, form-based codes, tax increment financing and City Center development, city leadership changes, airport expansion, F-35 concerns and evolving land development regulations. After respectfully listening to community dialogue, testimony, advocacy and opposing views, they ultimately vetted and built upon the work and contributions of our planning commission to ensure that conservation and land development are responsibly balanced in the city. I value their experience, commitment, dedication and values/policies.
I will support them with my vote.
Bruce Chattman
South Burlington
