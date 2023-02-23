To the Editor:
Vote for either Lydia Diamond or Tyler Barnes for South Burlington City Council. After listening to all council candidates at the South Burlington High School debate I am even more convinced of the importance of diversity of opinion to the city council. It is not a matter of decision outcomes or tie breaking votes. There will be a four out of five council majority of a single mindset. Electing Engles would only convert that to a full echo chamber. That is not helpful to our community, even if one generally agrees with this majority, myself included.
Diversity of body and thought helps create stronger policy for our city.
I encourage voters to consider supporting either Lydia Diamond — who brings important voice of our community of color and class justice concerns — or Tyler Barnes who brings voice to small business, affordability and development concerns that differ from the majority. Last night Barnes brought an actual example of a non-political problematic issue his candidacy alone is familiar with, which Chalnick agreed should be addressed. Chalinck would not have otherwise heard this concern to even be aware of it.
Diversity within the two-year seat would ensure that at least one of the five council seats brings a different perspective to every meeting. That only helps our entire community. I was grateful eight years ago when councilor Meaghan Emery represented such importance in her one out of five minority voice. Diversity matters.
Please vote for either Tyler Barnes or Lydia Diamond for the two-year seat.
Monica Ostby
South Burlington
