To the Editor:
Thomas Chittenden’s voice and advocacy is much needed in the Vermont Senate, in my opinion, and I urge you to reelect him. He has supported the development of workforce housing at the city and state level, including permit reform to facilitate in-fill development.
He supports income sensitivity programs to protect the most vulnerable. He supported the much-needed revisions to the state education funding formula that will help those districts dealing with more challenged populations.
Chittenden is a strong supporter of public transit, having served as chair of the Green Mountain Transit Board. He supports state bonding for school capital projects to help remedy serious deferred maintenance, and he supports strengthening regionalization where it makes sense, such as regional dispatch and airport governance. Thomas embodies my values in government.
Please reelect Thomas Chittenden on primary election day, Tuesday, Aug. 9
John Dinklage
South Burlington
