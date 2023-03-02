To the Editor:
I recently had an opportunity to meet Andrew Chalnick, who is running for a three-year term on the South Burlington City Council. He is an honest listener who will research all sides of an issue when making decisions on the council.
Chalnick has strong beliefs in protecting the community of South Burlington. I trust he will work with developers to protect and encourage public open spaces with any new development proposals for the city.
A vote for Chalnick is a vote for an individual who carries the true heart, drive, energy and desire to make all things better for South Burlington.
Susan DuCharme
South Burlington
