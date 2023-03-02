To the Editor:
I am voting for Tyler Barnes for South Burlington City Council. We need council members like him who can work through all the difficult issues facing South Burlington. We are not a single-issue community. Barnes will help us face the issues in an honest, thoughtful and straightforward manner.
Barnes is about guaranteeing some much-needed balance on the South Burlington City Council.
He is a leader who knows there is more than one way to do something. Electing him will help us look at problems in our community in a different way. He is thoughtful and has had the opportunity as a father, husband and professional athlete to practice and find new and better solutions.
Barnes has children in our schools, and a small business in the community and an open mind about housing, climate and strengthening the economy.
He knows his service is not all about him and understands he will be dealing with tough decisions, that he is one member of a larger community. This is not personal; he is serving the residents of South Burlington.
Barnes listens and most important you hear no fear in his voice when he tells you, “I don’t know. I would really like to hear from you. What do you think?” When was the last time you heard those words from a leader, making decisions on behalf of thousands of residents, businesses and children?
South Burlington needs the voice of Tyler Barnes on its city council.
Pam Mackenzie
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.