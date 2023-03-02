To the Editor:
As a resident and business owner in South Burlington, I will be voting for Tyler Barnes for city council. Barnes understands the challenges and brings with him an eagerness to do what’s best for the city and its residents.
Barnes will help ensure the things my family and I care about will be a priority for the city council, including:
• Excellent schools for our children.
• Available and affordable housing for residents.
• Economic and cultural diversity for the city.
• Thriving local businesses and job creation.
A vital community and economy requires forward thinking, rooted in thoughtful decision making, that considers and benefits all city residents. Barnes has demonstrated the determination and commitment to meet these challenges and help guide the future of this city, which my family and I care very deeply about.
We need his passion, attitude of collaboration and balanced approach to leadership. Join me in voting for Tyler Barnes for South Burlington City Council.
Roland Groeneveld
South Burlington
