To the Editor:
I am writing to express my support for Emilie Krasnow in the Aug. 9 Democratic Primary for state representative in the Chittenden-9 House district.
I recently met Krasnow by chance at a local business and she impressed me with her wealth of knowledge on a wide range of topics impacting both Vermonters as a whole and our district specifically.
As someone who is just approaching the age where I am considering my first home purchase, I was excited to hear that she currently serves on the South Burlington Housing Trust Committee, showing her commitment to this issue. Housing, and more specifically affordable housing, is critical to the health of our community and state. It’s inextricably linked to our local economy, moving Vermonters out of poverty, the physical health and welfare of families, and climate change.
Critically, in my view, Krasnow supports increasing the stock of both public and private perpetually affordable housing along with reducing barriers to accessing rental and homeownership subsidies. This is vital for our community to thrive, as without access to affordable housing, the people who drive to and work in South Burlington every day, the people that work at all the great local establishments and serve our community, will be forced to find housing in other towns, and not get to benefit from all South Burlington has to offer.
In talking, we also discussed the issue of affordability. With prices rising in almost all areas of the economy right now, money is tight for a lot of folks. Although I am not a homeowner, I know in discussing the issue with my family who are, the most common economic issue that I hear is that South Burlington’s property tax burden is too high. That’s why I was glad to hear that Krasnow is committed to finding solutions that reduce the tax burden on seniors, support our small businesses and encourage growth, but in a way that helps protect the social services and safety net policies that are vital to our community’s success.
In short, I couldn’t have asked for a more intelligent, thoughtful, passionate and deeply committed person to step up and decide to run for state representative. I am proud to have Krasnow as a candidate representing our community, and that is why I implore you to vote for her as well in the upcoming Democratic primary.
Patrick Campbell
South Burlington
