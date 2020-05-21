I would encourage all South Burlington registered voters to take advantage of the early voting option for the May 28 school budget vote.
With social distancing guidelines in place there could be long lines both inside and outside the polling locations.
Also, if you chose to vote in person, for the protection of the poll workers and other voters, please wear face protection when at the polling location.
To request a ballot for early voting you can go the Secretary of State’s website and follow the links. Have your driver’s license or Social Security number handy.
You may also call the city clerk’s office to request a ballot, but staffing is at a minimum during the city’s restricted staffing.
Completed ballots may be mailed or dropped off at the City Hall night drop slot.
The Vermont Secretary of State’s webpage for information on early and absentee voting is at sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters/early-absentee-voting.
Please make your request as soon as possible, there are only a few days to vote!
Your vote matters.
Peter Taylor
South Burlington