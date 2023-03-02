To the Editor:
I am writing to urge you to vote for Paul Engels for the two-year seat on the city council. He has lived in the same house in the Eastwoods neighborhood for 35 years. He lives simply, cares deeply about others and is willing to commit time and energy to important issues.
After graduating with a master’s degree from Syracuse University, Engels used his training to help organize the disability rights movement and to serve on the presidential commission responsible for the groundbreaking Americans with Disabilities Act.
He has years of volunteer work in South Burlington. He served on the city council for two years, chaired the form-based code committee developing city center, and has for 10 years been on the charter committee.
He is in his second year on the planning commission and has endorsed greater density housing where transportation and services are available while protecting our precious natural resources and supporting the recommendations of the climate action plan.
Engels has a deep understanding of how South Burlington has developed, how it currently operates and how it might embrace new ideas. He is, as a friend said to me, “a really good guy.”
Thank you to the South Burlington High School debate team and their advisors, Vince Bolduc and Monica Ostby, for organizing the candidates’ forums for all those running for seats on the council and school board.
Darrilyn Peters
South Burlington
