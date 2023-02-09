To the Editor:
Andrew Chalnick has already made a profound commitment to the South Burlington community through his service on the energy committee, interim zoning committee for transferable development rights, the climate task force and the planning commission. Now he is willing to put his experience and his energy to work on the South Burlington City Council.
If you are not familiar with Andrew’s views, please consider a visit to his website at chalnickforcouncil.com. There you will find a detailed narrative touching on his core goals: Access for all residents to affordable, quality housing; an inclusive and vibrant city that is not defined by vehicular traffic or sprawl; protection of natural resources; attention to climate change realities; and the fiscal responsibility to undergird success in attaining and sustaining these goals.
At his core is the belief that South Burlington thrives to the extent that all South Burlington residents are able to live with dignity and respect.
I plan to vote for Andrew Chalnick. I hope that you will too.
Maida F. Townsend
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.