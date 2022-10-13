To the Editor:
In November, voters are being asked to vote on Proposition 5, which would add Article 22 to the Vermont Constitution.
Here is the proposed text: “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
Vermont statutes (Title 18: health, chapter 223, reproductive rights) already prohibits restricting access to abortion. There is no limit to when a woman may choose to terminate her pregnancy. This originated in 2019 when House 57 was passed. Attempts to limit abortion during the debate were voted down by very large margins in the Legislature.
Pro-choice arguments were numerous and well-articulated. No one can imagine any Vermont legislative body significantly restricting abortion.
Nevertheless, our legislators want to include the above text in the Vermont Constitution. The text worries me, and I think it should be more narrowly stated, such as, “That a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course, etc.”
Vermont hospitals have ethics panels that review later term abortion cases to advise against abortion unless the mother’s health is in danger or there are fetal abnormalities. Will Proposition 5 Article 22 eliminate these ethics panels.
Reproductive rights are not limited to abortion. Prop 5 would seem to be a boon for those seeking to push the envelope in social change.
As noted on Vermonters for Good Government website, Proposal 5 “will open up a range of different questions for future lawmakers.”
With the onset of gender affirming surgery and the increasing cleverness in constructing different organs, who can say that an individual’s right as stated above might be that of a man seeking to give birth at some time in the future.
Does the proposed text above empower a man to challenge his partner’s desire to have an abortion?
I urge Vermonters to vote no on Prop 5. Despite the firm laws already in place as noted above, if Vermonters think we need this kind of protection in the Constitution, then demand a rewrite.
Ted Quigley
South Burlington
