To the Editor:
The Vermont Republican Party unanimously approved a resolution at its state committee meeting July 10 to oppose vaccine passports in Vermont. The resolution comes in response to concerns over medical privacy and individual rights as described in the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Some Vermont Democratic lawmakers have suggested that persons entering the Vermont Statehouse must show proof of vaccination for the upcoming session in 2022.
A vaccine passport would create a two-tiered society and is an affront to our civil liberties.
Republican Vermont lawmaker Vicki Strong, who represents Craftsbury, Greensboro, Albany, Barton, Glover, Wheelock and Sheffield, submitted two bills in 2021 supporting health choice and opposing a vaccine registry or passport — H.283 and H.452.
The Vermont Republican Party intends the resolution to support the bills introduced by Strong, noting that H.283 has bi-partisan support.
To date, the Legislature, controlled by Democrats, has neither moved to take up either bill nor scheduled the bills for discussion in committee.
This resolution is an important proactive statement that declares the Vermont Republican Party is the party of freedom, protection of your privacy, and your right to make medical choices for you and your family.
The Vermont motto of “Freedom and Unity” seems to be forgotten by many Democratic lawmakers. Read the resolution at vtgop.org.
Deb Billado
Chair, Vermont Republican Party
