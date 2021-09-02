To the Editor:

We couldn’t agree more with Frank Mazur’s opening statements in his letter, “Has recycling become a delusion?” (The Other Paper, Aug. 26, 2021)

But we disagree with the comparison to Florida, or to any other state.

Vermont has a very different reality, and in many ways our Vermont story is unique.

At the Chittenden Solid Waste District, we constantly evaluate what we can cost-effectively accept for recycling at our materials recovery facility in Williston, which sorts and markets most of the blue-bin recyclables from the northern half of Vermont. We are happy to report that contrary to the dire reports from other parts of the country, legitimate, cost-effective marketing of mandatory recyclables has continued unabated in Vermont despite labor shortages, astronomical increases in freight costs and China’s policy change.

In part, this is because none of our recyclables is being marketed overseas.

Another important factor is that our community is among the best in the nation at recycling right. Vermonters take pride in knowing how and what to recycle, for example knowing that containers should be empty and clean before being recycled. Our residents and businesses should be proud that even with outdated technology and double the throughput the 30-year-old facility was designed for, the recovery facility sorted, processed and marketed 45,763 tons of blue-bin recyclables — a whopping 93 percent of incoming material — to be made into new products in fiscal year 2021.

Managing and processing recyclables comes with a price tag, but the cost is less than landfilling those materials both from an economic and environmental standpoint. Vermonters’ investment in recycling preserves non-renewable resources, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, provides jobs and preserves landfill capacity.

Simply stated, Vermont isn’t Florida.

Recycling is both global and hyper-local. Be sure to check the local, on-the-ground facts before making any assumptions based on media from other parts of the country.

We invite anyone who wants to know the real story of how recycling happens in Vermont to view our video or watch one of the fun and informative webinars we have produced at cswd.net/learn.

Michele Morris

Director of communications Chittenden Solid Waste District