To the Editor:
I am writing concerning the COVID-19 vaccine. Some factors prevent some people from taking the vaccine, whether allergies, no immune system or because it is against their religious beliefs. A person should be able to make their own choice about whether they want to take the vaccine or not. The vaccine should not be mandatory for everyone. What about people who have no immune system or have allergies to some of the ingredients? They cannot get the COVID-19 vaccine.
This vaccine should be an individual choice between a person and their doctor. A person should not have to tell anyone if they had the vaccine or not; that is personal information. This should not be mandated by an entity or a college or workplace. It needs to be our body, our choice.
A person should not be excluded from anywhere because they choose not to get the vaccine. Want to get the vaccine? Fine. Don’t not want to get the vaccine? That should be fine too.
This does not need to be enforced by the government, as it is a medical issue. Let’s keep Vermont free.
Jane Struzinski
South Burlington
