To the Editor:
I want to report to you that over the, past month and a half, there have been practically daily incidents of cairns being knocked over and thrown about.
I try to rebuild them, but the next day several are knocked down again in the most destructive way. The damage ranges from one or two, upwards of six, cairns at a time.
The person(s) causing this have chosen to vandalize the grouping of cairns located above and below the Wishing Well for Peace. So far none of the other groupings, further south, have seen this malicious form of damage.
I feel that if I persist in rebuilding the cairns I’m only encouraging more of this heartbreaking behavior. I need to stop now and wait for this vandalism to discontinue.
Therefore, I shall wait for two months to pass and then resume.
The cairns have been a way for me to connect with my community. They’ve inspired so many wonderful stories that were shared with me. I will not stop visiting and care-taking the hillside.
You will see me usually in the afternoons around 4 p.m. with our dog Cooper. I look forward to resuming scything as spring is inching closer and witnessing nature’s familiar wild blooms.
Even more, I look forward to seeing you all while you pass by and wave and say hello, and even stop for a moment to share a story of life. You are my beloved community.
Jacques-Paul Marton
South Burlington
