To the Editor:
Congress must act now on the climate package in the Build Back Better bill. The Senate was warned of the danger of climate change in June 1988 by NASA climate scientist James Hansen. Thirty-four years have passed since that Senate hearing.
The scientific evidence, together with the unprecedented floods, fires and droughts suffered by thousands of American citizens, has continued to underscore the urgent need for immediate congressional action.
Our moral obligations to future generations and to the ecosphere are clear.
On our present course, coral reefs will disappear, cities will flood, breadbaskets that feed the world will shrivel under withering drought, ecosystems will fail. In short, our children will suffer tremendous loss.
The most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change bluntly states: “Climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health. Any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”
But just as clear are the economic gains to be enjoyed by our nation, our states and our municipalities by acting now to slow climate change. One recent estimate finds that by 2070, the costs of inaction could come to $14.5 trillion of lost gross domestic product in just this country alone.
The climate package in the Build Back Better bill contains robust climate, clean energy and environmental justice investments. Provisions are made for solar, wind, offshore wind and geothermal energy as well as energy storage, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, power transmission, low-income communities and manufacturing enterprises.
Passage of this legislation promises to ease longer-term inflationary pressures, promote our global competitiveness and create over 600,000 jobs a year. Over 60 scientific, business, citizen advocacy, environmental and religious organizations have recently signed a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging immediate congressional action. To add your voice urging senators to act on this legislation, call Sen. Patrick Leahy at 202-224-4242 and Sen. Bernie Sanders at 202-224-5141.
Andrew Chalnick
Vice-chair,
Climate Action Task Force
South Burlington Energy Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.