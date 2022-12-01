To the Editor:
I’m writing in response to an article covering South Burlington’s new heating system regulations. (“South Burlington joins Burlington, regulates heating systems,” Nov. 17, 2022)
While I greatly appreciate the intentions of this new heating ordinance, I’d like to call to attention the fact that this ordinance only applies to new construction. Action should also be taken for existing buildings to mitigate the use of fossil fuels in Vermont, especially regarding the much older and inefficient buildings where many Vermonters live.
I’m currently a student at Bennington College, though I grew up in Morristown. I’m living in a dorm constructed in the 1930s, where I can feel the cold air seeping in from the old windows in my room — wasting money and energy. I believe the solution should not be starting from scratch, but rather updating buildings like mine in order to preserve our state’s history and culture.
I urge all Vermont municipalities to consider adopting similar policies to Burlington and South Burlington and consider applying similar ordinances for existing buildings and make older architecture more sustainable, lest we risk having to abandon many historic structures in our beautiful state.
Zayda Kellogg
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.