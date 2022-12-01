To the Editor:

I’m writing in response to an article covering South Burlington’s new heating system regulations. (“South Burlington joins Burlington, regulates heating systems,” Nov. 17, 2022)

While I greatly appreciate the intentions of this new heating ordinance, I’d like to call to attention the fact that this ordinance only applies to new construction. Action should also be taken for existing buildings to mitigate the use of fossil fuels in Vermont, especially regarding the much older and inefficient buildings where many Vermonters live.

I’m currently a student at Bennington College, though I grew up in Morristown. I’m living in a dorm constructed in the 1930s, where I can feel the cold air seeping in from the old windows in my room — wasting money and energy. I believe the solution should not be starting from scratch, but rather updating buildings like mine in order to preserve our state’s history and culture.

I urge all Vermont municipalities to consider adopting similar policies to Burlington and South Burlington and consider applying similar ordinances for existing buildings and make older architecture more sustainable, lest we risk having to abandon many historic structures in our beautiful state.

Zayda Kellogg

Morristown