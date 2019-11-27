I am calling out the superintendent of South Burlington schools today, just like last week, just because of a little ice, the district schools should not have been closed.
I was out taking CCTA buses and had no issues getting around. The roads were just fine, the buses were running on time and I had no issue walking on sidewalks. And, I was on back roads as well, just like last week when school was called off. There was no reason to cancel both days. A delay should have been called.
I hear the complaints from my friends who have kids in South Burlington schools that every time school is closed, my friends who work loose pay in order to stay home with their kids. Next time think about doing a delay and not closing.
Scott Miller
South Burlington