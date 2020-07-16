Facing a third budget vote, the South Burlington School Board seems faced with no good options other than laying off more teachers. Why is this?
Our community has become accustomed to very good educational standards under which many students excel. Some residents demand more and better buildings and programs, while many others have met their limit on what they can afford to pay in taxes. Now, resources for school spending are being limited by continuing state and local job and business losses due to the pandemic. Some parents who can do so may resort to home schooling, and some teachers will retire rather than face the risks of providing in-person classroom instruction. How is this going to affect education outcomes in the coming school year? These are difficult times.
So, why does the teachers union continue to insist on pay raises as well as very limited personal contribution for Cadillac health care plans? Is there any motivation to settle with the School Board when the overall highest paid teachers in the state hold out for ever higher increases? As a tactic, how can the union lose when arbitrators generally settle at a mid-point between what the school board is offering and the union is asking for? Do negotiations aimed at eliminating unfair step increases that provide salary increases for longevity and extra courses taken regardless of performance have any chance at succeeding? Is anyone held accountable for educational outcomes?
This is not to say that excellent teachers are not appreciated. They are an incredibly valuable resource. However, when teachers privately indicate a willingness to accept level salaries but are afraid to say so because of their union, you have to wonder who is calling the shots. I would challenge the union to acknowledge their role in the failure to pass school budgets, and reach a level pay settlement with the School Board well in advance of the final August 11 budget vote. That would get my vote.
Donna Leban
South Burlington
