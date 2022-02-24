To the Editor:
FBI Director Christopher Gray identifies China as the biggest threat to our national security. Economic espionage, intellectual property theft, bribery and blackmail are some actions they’re using to overtake us. Author and historian Gordon Chang reports China is declaring war on American people and destroying our society.
There’s ample evidence to support Gray’s and Chang’s conclusions. The Chinese have invested billions acquiring our real estate, agricultural land, corporations and food processing plants. Critical agricultural fertilizer used for our food supply is controlled by China. Solar technology stolen from the U.S. is now a monopolized market out of China. Critical precious metals are controlled by China, and they have re-engineered our technical achievements for military and competitive purposes.
China is influencing university and high school content. They spend millions on research and development and loyal academics receive payment for allegiance. Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory are supported by China to create culture division and the Chinese indoctrinate us via TikTok.
China sources and controls our pharmaceuticals and supplies fentanyl responsible for 100,000 deaths. Their Wuhan virus has killed 800,000 Americans.
Staff members of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Eric Swalwell, all of California, have China ties. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s father-in-law is the largest shipping czar in China and 23 former members of Congress are lobbyists for China.
Congress must hold China accountable, stem the flow of our assets, protect our way of life and treat China as the threat who will do anything to achieve their goal for world control.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington
