To the Editor:
Before, during, and after the November election, some of us didn’t want our friends and family members to think we did not like or respect them. So, we just kept our mouths shut when in their presence. We kept our keyboards quiet, too, when we read their postings. Why rock the boat over political differences?
Then the boat rocked all of us with post-Trump rhetoric and do-or-die activity at the U.S. Capitol. Some felt a sinking-ship fear that anarchy would rule; others felt a sinking-ship fear that Biden would rule. I’m guessing that all of us — Trumpsters and non-Trumpsters — felt the water lapping at our feet.
We couldn’t avoid it then and we can’t avoid it now — that haunting theme music from “Titanic” that swells above a barely audible “America the Beautiful.”
What can bring us together?
I’m hoping that a mutual love of our neighbors, no matter their political stripes, trumps whatever Trump has meant to us. We can all feel justly proud that we voted our conscience in the last election, no matter which imperfect candidate we favored. Heck, given the often-pathetic history of voter turnout, we can be proud that we and our voting South Burlington neighbors live in a country with democracy as its worthy target, however flawed our aim might be.
I hope also that given America’s flawed history, we can agree that the former president can be forgiven for championing its culture of “righteous/better-than-us” vs. “undeserving/less-than-us.”
History shows us that America is on his side.
But should we also now forgive the lockstep current Republicans in Congress and state legislatures, who, like their de facto ruler, Donald Trump, keep alive his debunked messages of conspiracy, a stolen election, and his blizzard of fact-checked lies, 25,000 and counting?
How can we March, 2021, South Burlington Vermont Americans side with that culture?
How can we Trump supporters choose to “stay with our man,” even if he’s the one politician who says what we would be afraid to say, the one leader who projects a power that makes us feel powerful, the brave umpire who calls it like it is even as the instant replay shows us that it isn’t and wasn’t?
Can we together choose the objective replay? Can we choose to see instead the former president as he truly reveals himself on the replay — and, by doing so, reject the lying, bullying, denying, inflaming, persecuting, harassing, name-calling, and scapegoating that he powerfully asserts?
The same attributes that his loyalists in the House and Senate have embraced and, in doing so, stand in opposition to any legislation that would harm their chances for reelection?
The Titanic sank due to the hubris of humans. They put their faith in a captain who thought he could defeat the cold, hard reality of the North Atlantic in winter. Our former president, thanks to the allegiance of his crew of followers, continues to navigate toward disaster, using a GPS programmed by the worst angels of our nature.
Can any of us, no matter our politics, continue to enable such a prideful folly that threatens the lives of real people with real needs, here in South Burlington?
George Voland
South Burlington
