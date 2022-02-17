To the Editor:
We would like to endorse Chris Trombly for South Burlington City Council. Although his opponent has served the city for many years, the time has come for a change.
The city has come through a difficult effort to find a compromise between open space preservation and more affordable, equitable and denser housing in the southeast quadrant. Finally, after three long years, the new land use regulations were adopted by the council. Moving forward, with a contentious issue in the rear-view mirror and the challenge of shaping a city climate change strategy just getting underway we need a new leader who is an experienced, down-to-earth problem solver.
Trombly is ready to listen to all voices, dig into the data and be guided always with the understanding that the cost of living is high here and a large percentage of our citizens have a problem paying for monthly expenses.
John and Nancy Simson
South Burlington
